MORE than 260 people were arrested for drug driving in Essex last month, setting a new record.

Police officers made 266 drug driving arrests in April – the previous record was 184 last November.

Adam Pipe, Head of Roads Policing at Essex Police, said: “While the vast majority of people in Essex have been doing the right thing and staying at home, my officers have continued to be out across the county keeping the roads safe.

“There are fewer vehicles on the roads and calls to some types of crimes have reduced but officers have continued to work proactively to identify drug drivers.

“This figure also gives an indication as to the scale of drug driving in Essex.

“You could test positive for drugs in your system days after you last had them and with more than 500 officers trained to use drug wipes, you’re really likely to get caught.

“That could mean you could lose your licence, you job, your home and even kill yourself or someone else. Is the high worth the low?”

During April there were also 86 drink drive arrests and 38 failing to provide a specimen arrests.

So far this year a total of 715 people have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and 432 on suspicion of drink driving.