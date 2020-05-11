The family of Grace Millane have donated hundreds of care packages to key workers in her memory.

Her family have donated 300 packages to NHS staff, care home workers and other charities in Grace’s name.

Grace, from Wickford, was murdered in New Zealand in December 2018 while travelling the world.

Her killer was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 17 years behind bars after meeting the backpacker for drinks on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

The Love Grace x campaign was then launched by her family, which distributes handbags to refuges across the world and raises awareness of domestic abuse.

Grace’s cousin, Hannah O’Callaghan, told the Echo how the family have “altered their approach” when it comes to donations and distribution during the pandemic.

The care packages, which contain hairbrushes, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, moisturiser and other essentials, have been donated to staff at hospitals across Essex, St Luke’s hospice in Basildon, Bennett Lodge in Grays, the Belfry care home in Billericay and the Manor rest home in Westcliff.

Mrs O’Callaghan said: “We just wanted to give an act of kindness to the NHS and care workers in this difficult time to thank them for everything they are doing through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Critical care patients in ICU sometimes arrive without anything and family aren’t able to visit. As many refuges who we donated our handbags to are closed and are not accepting donations due to contamination, we decided we wanted to use some of our donations to give to the key workers who are doing an amazing job, and also the patients who arrive without anything.

“This was especially the case at the beginning of lockdown when shops were running low on items and people couldn’t get the basics.

“We wanted to say thank you, and our followers have been 100 per cent behind our initiative to donate to the NHS and care homes.

“Our drop off points are currently closed, but we hope that if people have been having a spring clean during lockdown, they will keep any handbags, toiletries and unused make up and donate when the world returns to some semblance of normality, as unfortunately there will be a greater need for them.”

To keep find out more, find the Love Grace x page on Facebook.