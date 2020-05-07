The Government is urging the public to stick with the current lockdown rules ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the rules had not changed on social distancing and leaving home as the nation gears up to hear from Boris Johnson on Sunday on the way forward for easing restrictions.

It comes as statisticians warn the rate of coronavirus infections in the UK has risen in the past week.

Speaking today's No 10 press briefing, Mr Raab said any short-term changes in the restrictions announced by the Prime Minister would be limited in their nature and depend on the reproductive number - the R - of the virus.

He said: "Any changes in the short term will be modest, small, incremental and very carefully monitored.

"If we find in the future the R level goes back up or that people aren't following the rules, we must have the ability then to put back measures in place.

"For the moment it is really important, particularly as people look towards a warm bank holiday weekend, that we continue to follow the guidance in place at this time."

Downing Street insists the Prime Minister will only be announcing "very limited" easing of social distancing rules when he sets out his "road map" for the way forward.

Meanwhile, the R value - which refers to the number of people who can expect to contract coronavirus from an infected person - has risen in the last week, driven by transmission in care homes.

Mr Raab said the Government is "confident" it has the plan to decrease the infection rates in hospitals and care homes, where the R value is higher than in the community.

He said: "Testing is part of that but also it's the movement of people in and out of those settings which is fuelling that transmission, so they're both parts of that problem.

"There's not a silver bullet here, it's about putting all the different bits of the jigsaw together and having a strategic, holistic approach."

Earlier, John Edmunds, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the Commons Science and Technology Committee that about 20,000 people a day are still becoming infected with coronavirus - a figure that UK national statistician Professor Sir Ian Diamond agreed with.

Sir Ian told the Downing Street press conference: "Professor Edmunds is right that R has probably gone up a little bit from his last estimate and that is driven by the epidemic in care homes, and I would not divert from that.

"That gives us a real challenge to reduce the epidemic in care homes and it's one that I think, over the next few weeks, from what I've seen, will happen."

"If 'R' now increasing because of social care surely exposes govt failures to implement infection control in social care."

Speaking near his London home, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged people to stick to the rules over the bank holiday weekend.

He said: "What I think is really important is that we continue the lockdown, we're very clear that we all must follow that guida