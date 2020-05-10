Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation on Sunday (May 10) and is set to unveil a 'roadmap' to exiting lockdown.

The UK has been under strict lockdown measures since March 23 and it is thought that the Prime Minister will promise the easing of measures during his Sunday speech.

Speaking at his first press briefing since his hospitalisation with coronavirus Mr Johnson said that he would unveil "a road map" out of lockdown in order to unlock different parts of the UK economy.

When is Boris Johnson lockdown speech?

The Prime Minister will hold an address to the nation on Sunday, May 10.

The address is set to be held at 7pm that evening, but is subject to change.

The Prime Minister's address will come days after a Sage meeting debating current lockdown measures.

Where can I watch it?

Boris Johnson's address to the nation will be available to watch live on BBC News.