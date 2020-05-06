New figures have revealed the hardest-hit areas of Essex in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Statistics released by the Office of National Statistics show the worst-hit areas of the country according to how many people have died having tested positive the virus in every 100,000 people.

The system makes comparisons between different areas more fair.

The figures show:

Basildon - 46 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Thurrock - 46 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Southend - 43 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Castle Point - 29 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Rochford - 33 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Brentwood - 44 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Epping Forest - 62 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Chelmsford - 32 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Maldon - 18 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Braintree - 22 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Colchester - 21 deaths per 100,000 of the population

Tendring - 23 deaths per 100,000 of the population

The data takes into account deaths recorded between March 1 and April 17.

The highest rates of deaths involving COVID-19 were in London.

Rates were also high in the major cities of Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester.