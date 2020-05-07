The 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (also known as VE Day) - the long-awaited moment when fighting stopped on the European battlefields of the Second World War - will take place on Friday, May 8.

While the UK remains in lockdown, TV networks such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 will be airing a variety of shows to mark the occasion.

Here's what will air this Bank Holiday weekend.

Thursday, May 7

Dame Vera Lynn: We’ll Meet Again, BBC One, 7.30pm

To kick off their extensive VE Day programming, the BBC presents a refreshed version of this special documentary about the nation’s WW2 sweetheart. Initially broadcast in 2017 to mark Dame Vera’s 100th birthday, the show celebrates her career.

Friday, May 8

VE Day: The Nation Remembers, BBC One, 11am

While VE Day offers lots of reasons to celebrate, it’s important to remember the heroes who fought for our freedom but didn’t live to see peacetime. At 11am, BBC One will mark a two-minute silence, a moment of remembrance in which we can all pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

VE Day 75: The Announcement of Victory, BBC One, 2.45pm

This is a chance to hear Winston Churchill’s stirring victory speech once again, when he addressed the British people from Downing Street and announced that war was over in Europe. The famous moment in history will be broadcast again alongside a specially created film.

VE Day: Countdown to Peace, Yesterday, 5pm

This lovingly made documentary boasts carefully restored footage from London, Paris and New York, showing celebrations in colour. As well as telling the story of the days leading up to Winston Churchill’s announcement of peace, it reflects on VE Day itself, and features new interviews with people who lived through those special moments.

The One Show, BBC One, 7pm

Alex Jones presents a special episode of The One Show, paying tribute to our WW2 heroes and celebrating the spirit of VE Day. As usual, she’ll be joined by guests and will present some special films across the course of the show.

VE Day: The Lost Films, Channel 5, 7pm

This collection of rarely-seen clips from amateur film-makers captures the mood in Britain on that historic day in 1945. This real footage transports us to moments of fun and elation.

Captain Tom’s War, ITV, 8pm

ITV has commissioned a special programme about fundraiser and hero Captain Tom Moore. In this one-off documentary, the much-loved army veteran will share his memories of serving alongside Allied Troops in Burma, fighting Japan during WW2.

VE Day 75: The People’s Celebration, BBC One, 8pm

Presented by Sophie Raworth, this is the big entertainment event of the night, put on by the BBC and the Royal British Legion to show thanks to our veterans. Stars will celebrate the happy events of 1945 with popular songs from the era, culminating in a rousing rendition of We’ll Meet Again at 9pm.

VE Day: Remembering Victory, BBC One, 9.10pm

While VE Day is a triumphant moment in the history books, for others it is a real memory from their lifetimes. This documentary, narrated by Julie Walters and first shown for the 70th anniversary in 2015, asks famous faces to share their recollections from that special day.

Saturday, May 9

VE Day in Colour: Britain’s Biggest Party, C4, 7pm

This documentary helps viewers feel the excitement of VE Day with restored clips, previously unseen archive films and new interviews. The show aims to reflect a wide range of experiences.

Sunday, May 10

Antiques Roadshow VE Day special, BBC One, 7.15pm

Fiona Bruce hosts a special episode of the antiques programme, looking back at some of the items brought along to the roadshow that hold wartime memories.