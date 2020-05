THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Essex has risen to 3,288.

Public Health England's latest figures show 2,699 tests have now returned positive results in the Essex County Council region, with 300 in Southend and 289 in Thurrock.

This is a rise of 56 positive cases in Essex since Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said 84,806 tests were carried out on Monday.

Some 194,990 people across the UK have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of 4,406 from yesterday.