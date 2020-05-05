OFFICERS have got the balance right when it comes to policing the coronavirus lockdown, according to a union boss.

Steve Taylor, chairman of the Essex Police Federation Chairman, said his members had been complimented on how they have policed the county during the restrictions.

"We have followed the four Es: engage, explain, encourage and only enforcing if we have to," he said.

“People are heeding the Government advice, and I’m not aware of any instances of us being accused of being heavy-handed, either verbally or physically.”

Steve added: “They’re doing a good job, and all the indicators are that they’ve got the balance right.

“Officers are bearing up as well as they can.

"Early on there was a lot of worry and concern but as things have progressed I like to think that’s got better.

“Negativity is hard to read in the national sense, but Essex has done a really good job.

“They have set the right tone in the way they have interpreted the changes in legislation that this crisis has thrust upon us all.

“Enforcement is the last option we want to explore.

"We want to encourage and engage and explain to citizens in Essex what they are being explained to do and why and in 99 per cent of circumstances that appears to be enough.

"They are doing an excellent job in getting the balance right.

“Doing a professional job in really challenging circumstances is what the majority of officers are doing.”

Steve said officers were also social distancing as much as practically possible.

He said: “Essex Police are doing a good job at working through the guidance that comes from the National Police Chiefs’ Council and others.

“Officers on the frontline have a very clear steer from the organisation on what social distancing is, and what we can do to achieve it.

“Essex Police is trying their hardest and doing its best at getting the guidance right the first time and enforcing that where necessary.”