McDonald's has revealed the Essex restaurants which are set to re-open as the global firm prepares to come out of lockdown.

Three outlets in Chelmsford will re-open on Wednesday, May 13 for delivery only.

New safety measures will also be put in place to keep staff and customers safe.

The Chelmsford Riverside, Chelmsford Westway and Boreham Interchange branches will be open from 11am to 10pm and will join 12 other restaurants in the South East in throwing theier doors open.

The new safety measures include:

Perspex screens and floor markings introduced in specific areas

introduced in specific areas Protective equipment including face masks – but not the type needed by medical teams

– but not the type needed by medical teams All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and the company will use contactless thermometers with temperatures taken on arrival at work for every shift

with temperatures taken on arrival at work for every shift McDonald’s will also introduce social distancing measures for all delivery and service partners.

Limited Menu and Opening Hours

Each restaurant will have smaller teams in place, and as a result will offer a limited menu.

This will support social distancing in the kitchens whilst enabling the return of many iconic McDonald’s menu items that customers know and love.

During this initial stage the reopened restaurants will not be serving breakfast and will be open between 11am and 10pm.

McDelivery

The first 15 restaurants will be delivery-only, with McDonald’s working closely with partners Uber Eats to ensure the safety and wellbeing of delivery drivers and McDonald’s employees.

Perspex screens, sanitising stations and new social distancing procedures will be implemented as the business continues the contact-free collections and drop offs they introduced before closing in March.