McDonald's have revealed the details of their limited menu ahead of the launch of a 'delivery-only' service from its restaurants across the country.

The fast-food chain will gradually reopen to customers in the coming weeks - starting with 15 branches on Wednesday, May 13.

Bosses have not yet revealed the locations of the branches - but have stressed that the strictest of health and safety measures will be used to keep staff and customers safe.

What is on the limited menu?

McDonald's will return with a limited menu - but will not be serving breakfast when the chain slowly restores service.

The limited menu will include:

Main Menu:

Cheeseburger

Hamburger

Double Cheeseburger

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Filet-O-Fish

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken Selects

Sides & Desserts:

Fries

Mozzarella Dippers

Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)

Fruit Bag

Drinks:

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Fanta

Sprite

Oasis

Black Coffee

White Coffee

Latte

Cappuccino

Espresso

Flat White

Tea

Orange Juice

Fruit Shoot

Water

Happy Meal Water

Happy Meal Variants:

Happy Meal - Hamburger

Happy Meal - Cheeseburger

Happy Meal - Four Nuggets

How will I be able to order a McDonald's once it reopens?

Once the 'delivery-only' service begins - McDonald's will work with Uber Eats and Just Eat to send food out to customers.

All seating areas and drive-thru's of each McDonald's branch will remain closed to ensure the safety of staff.

What has the boss of McDonald's said?

McDonald's UK and Ireland CEO Paul Pomroy said: "The last few weeks have been difficult for all of us and I hope you, your friends and your families are staying safe.

"We are very grateful to those of you who have taken a moment to share messages and stay in touch.

"When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal. I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

"Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind. Thank you for your patience.

"Slowly, but safely we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis.

"In the meantime, stay safe and we will see you soon."