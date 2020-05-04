Marks & Spencer has revealed plans for a “never the same again” overhaul after coronavirus as it warned trading is set to be affected for the whole of 2020.

The retail giant said it expects its clothing and home arm to be “severely constrained” during the Covid-19 lockdown and remain under pressure due to an expected phased lifting of social distancing restrictions.

It added that trading in its food business has also been knocked by the closure of cafes and wider lockdown affecting travel and city centre sites.

Here's what we know so far.

What has M&S said?

M&S unveiled plans to give more details of the cost actions to weather the storm and said it will reveal how it will change ways of working “permanently” alongside next month’s results under a ramped-up overhaul, dubbed “Never the same again”.

The high street chain said it plans to scrap its shareholder dividend for the next financial year, having already cut the 2019-20 payout, while it has secured fresh funding to bolster its balance sheet in the face of the woes.

M&S gave an early hint of big changes to come across the chain, as it said the crisis has “created a very different way of working and rapid learning for the business at all levels”.

It has already been grappling with years of disappointing trading in its clothing and home arm and has been looking to restructure the group to focus more on online sales.

The chain has struck a deal with online grocery group Ocado for food deliveries, which it said is still on track for September.

M&S said: “We are planning for the clothing and home business to be severely constrained during lockdown and highly uncertain trading conditions in a prolonged exit period.