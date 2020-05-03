A new survey has revealed the most popular desserts.

From sticky toffee pudding to mince pies, Britain has perfected the craft of dessert making over the years to satisfy our sweet tooth.

However - there is one question that can either unite or break us - what are the best British desserts?

Experts at Jackandbeyond.com conducted a survey which asked 1,788 Brits what their preferences are.

Here are the results:

The highest-scoring 'God-tier' desserts are sticky toffee puddings, red velvet, profiteroles and tiramisu.

The second row of favourites included British Victoria sponge, brownies, bakewell tarts, and eclairs.

The bad-but-not-the-worst bland tier featured rice pudding, carrot cakes, bannoffee pies and the English trifle.

Right at the bottom of the rankings were mince pies, Christmas puddings, angel cakes and fruit cakes.

See the results below: