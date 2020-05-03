An new interactive map has been launched to find out how many people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in your neighbourhood.

The website has been created by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It breaks England and Wales down into more than 7,000 neighbourhoods of about 5,000 to 7,000 residents.

Five out of every six of these areas had seen someone die who tested positive for Covid-19 by April 17, the figures show.

The worst affected neighbourhood, in Brent, north-west London, had seen 28 people die.

To look up your own area, you can ​search for your postcode by clicking here

Poorer areas have been particularly badly hit by the pandemic, the ONS data shows.

People living in the most deprived areas of England are more than twice as likely to die of Covid-19 as those living in the least deprived areas.

What have the ONS said?

Nick Stripe, head of health analysis at the ONS, said: “People living in more deprived areas have experienced Covid-19 mortality rates more than double those living in less deprived areas.

“General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but so far COVID-19 appears to be taking them higher still.”

The number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 across the UK currently stands at 26,771.

This includes deaths both in hospitals and the community.

But as not everyone is tested, the true number of deaths is thought to be far higher.