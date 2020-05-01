The boss of McDonald's has confirmed when it will start to reopen restaurants across the UK.

In a letter to staff and customers on Friday, May 1 - Paul Pomroy - McDonald’s CEO UK and Ireland revealed the number of measures that will be in place to allow them to reopen safely.

Mr Pomroy said: "In March we took the decision to temporarily close our restaurants in the UK and Ireland for the safety of our employees and customers.

"Recently, we began working through a potential and limited reopening and I wanted to share with you an update that we shared with our franchisees and 135,000 employees earlier today.

"As part of our reopening planning, we have been listening to you and our employees, and we have worked closely with UK and Irish governments and trade bodies to help ensure we do this responsibly. We have deliberately taken our time, we want to get this right.

"We sought the views of our employees as we worked through our reopening planning, to give us all confidence in the measures we are introducing to keep them safe.

"We understand everyone has been affected by this global crisis differently and therefore when it comes to returning to work, our people will be encouraged to make the right decision, based on their personal circumstances."

Controlled tests carried out

Mr Pomroy added: "This week we have been running controlled tests to explore the safest way to reopen our restaurants.

"To give us all confidence in the new operational measures we are introducing to keep you and our employees safe, we asked our employees for their thoughts, have incorporated much of their feedback and will continue to listen and learn.

"The tests have proven successful and I will outline the ways in which we will slowly, but safely, begin to resume serving McDonald’s customers again."

When will McDonald's begin to reopen stores?

On Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - McDonald's will reopen 15 of their restaurants in the UK - bosses have stressed that this will be in a limited capacity with delivery only.

The restaurants involved will be announced next week (week commencing May 4).

New safety measures in place

Mr Pomroy added: "As you know, McDonald’s already has high standards for cleanliness and routine cleaning of our restaurants has always been in place.

"We will increase how often these procedures are completed and provide all employees with updated training on restaurant cleanliness and sanitisation. All restaurants will be deep cleaned before reopening."

McDonald's will introduce the following measures to help keep people safe:

Perspex screens and floor markings will be introduced in specific areas.

McDonald's will provide additional protective equipment including non-medical grade face masks.

All McDonald's employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and they will use contactless thermometers with temperatures taken on arrival at work for every shift.

McDonald's will also be introducing social distancing measures for all of our delivery and service partners.

What is on the limited menu?

McDonald's will return with a limited menu, this includes:

Main Menu:

Cheeseburger

Hamburger

Double Cheeseburger

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Filet-O-Fish

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken Selects

Sides & Desserts:

Fries

Mozzarella Dippers

Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)

Fruit Bag

Drinks:

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Fanta

Sprite

Oasis

Black Coffee

White Coffee

Latte

Cappuccino

Espresso

Flat White

Tea

Orange Juice

Fruit Shoot

Water

Happy Meal Water

Happy Meal Variants:

Happy Meal - Hamburger

Happy Meal - Cheeseburger

Happy Meal - 4 Nuggets

'No breakfast'

To reduce the complexities in our kitchens at menu changeover, McDonald's will temporarily not be serving breakfast. As they reopen, the chain say they will explore the ways in which to help our employees safely change over menus and they will reintroduce their breakfast menu as soon as we can.

McDelivery

Mr Pomroy added: "We are working with our delivery partners in Uber Eats and Just Eat to ensure the wellbeing of our delivery drivers as well as our employees.

"Perspex screens, sanitising stations and new social distancing procedures will be introduced as we continue the contact free collections and drop offs we closed with back in March."

Message to customers

Mr Pomroy added: "The last few weeks have been difficult for all of us and I hope you, your friends and your families are staying safe.

"We are very grateful to those of you who have taken a moment to share messages and stay in touch.

"When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal. I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

"Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind. Thank you for your patience.

"Slowly, but safely we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis.

"In the meantime, stay safe and we will see you soon."