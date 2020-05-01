DETECTIVES have confirmed they are treating a devastating fire which destroyed a house as a "targeted attack".

Essex Police says it has launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred in Pegasus Way in Braintree.

The occupants of a semi-detached property were left homeless as a result of the blaze, while a neighbouring property also suffered some damage.

Officers have made one arrest in connection with the incident but are now want any eyewitnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Detectives are appealing for information following reports of Arson in Pegasus Way, Braintree on Wednesday 29 April.

"We were called by the fire service at around 6.30am following a fire in a residential property.

"No one was injured.

"We are treating this as a targeted incident, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of arson with endanger to life.

"She has been released under investigation."

The probe comes despite Essex Fire Service saying the exact cause of the blaze was "undetermined".

Firefighters from Braintree, Wethersfield, Coggeshall and Chelmsford were all called to the incident, which was first reported just after 5.30am.

It took them four hours to battle the blaze before fully extinguishing it.

crew remained at the scene to monitor hotspots before an investigation was carried out later in the afternoon.

A spokesman for the fire service added: "The house was 100 per cent destroyed and the occupants rendered homeless.

"The attached property next door suffered some smoke and water damage."

Dramatic photos released by investigators have shown the extent of the devastation caused by the incident.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and detectives want anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact Braintree police station on 101.

The crime reference number is 42/61327/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.