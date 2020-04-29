BrewDog has said it will buy customers across the country a pint of Punk IPA once the UK lockdown ends. The Scottish brewing giant has pledged a free pint per customer when its bars reopen - a gift which can be claimed in pubs across the UK, as well as in France, Spain, and Ireland. How to claim your free beer

Anyone who wants to claim their free pint of Punk IPA needs to sign up online at brewdog.com.

Customers must be of legal drinking age in their country, and will be issued with a QR code that can be taken into their local BrewDog bar in return for a free pint of beer.

James Watt, BrewDog’s co-founder, said: “We are in the midst of the biggest crisis to have faced society in living memory.

“Like always, we believe in the power of our community and that good beer has always brought people together.

“At BrewDog we have never underestimated the power of community, and its ability to ensure we don’t feel alone even in times of trouble. We have to stand together now more than ever.

“Looking to the future, we want to make sure that when this is all over whether you’re in Aberdeen or Berlin you can celebrate with friends and family, over a beer. Until then, stay home. Stay safe, and look after each other, see you on the other side”.