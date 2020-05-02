Netflix and Amazon Prime have unveiled the best new series and movies coming to their streaming platforms in May.

In no particular order, here are the best new series and movies coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime in May 2020:

Hollywood

Netflix

What is it? May's tent-pole Netflix drama comes from Glee creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

It tells the story of a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown - no matter the cost.

The ensemble cast includes Queen Latifah, and The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, and Netflix say "each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day."

When can I watch it? May 1

Into the Night

Netflix

What is it? This Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi thriller begins with a sudden solar event, as the sun inexplicably starts killing everything in its path.

The show follows the multinational and multilingual passengers and crew of an overnight flight out of Brussels as they attempt to fly west into the safety of the dark night.

The seemingly ordinary travellers share one thing: a desire to survive the sun - and each other - by any means necessary.

When can I watch it? May 1

Upload

Amazon Prime

What is it? This sci-fi satire series is set in a future where humans are able to 'upload' themselves into their preferred choice of afterlife.

When Nathan meets his early death, he is greeted by Nora in his version of heaven, who's visiting through the power of virtual reality.

The series follows the two as Nathan grows accustomed to life away from his loved ones, and the alive Nora struggles to stay afloat working her job alongside Nathan in the afterlife.

When can I watch it? May 1

The Eddy

Netflix

What is it? Directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land), The Eddy is a French musical drama television set in Paris.

The show centres around the titular struggling Parisian club, owned by Elliot, once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York.

Now, he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja, and learns that his business partner may be involved in some questionable practices at the club.

When can I watch it? May 8

Trial by Media

Netflix

What is it? Arguably the most intriguing documentary offering from Netflix this month, Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history, exploring the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence.

The series features cases reaching across different areas of the law, like the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.

When can I watch it? May 11

The Last Narc

Amazon Prime

What is it? If you were a fan of Narcos over on Netflix, you might want to turn your attention to Prime this month, where this new documentary shines a light on the true events that inspired that series.

When can I watch it? May 15

White Lines

Netflix

What is it? This British/Spanish co-produced mystery thriller recounts events after the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza.

The DJ's sister returns to the Spanish island resort to find out just what happened, and uncoveres a world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups.

When can I watch it? May 15

The Big Flower Fight

Netflix

What is it? If the gritty crime dramas and true-crime docuseries on court cases are all a bit much during the current circumstances, The Big Flower Fight will be more for you.

Essentially to floristry what The Bake Off is to bakery, the wholesome show also has its unlikely presenter combo in place as Vic Reeves and comedian Natasia Demetriou guide us through a flower-arranging contest like no other.

When can I watch it? May 18

Space Force

Netflix

What is it? That didn't take long. Just a few months after the new independent branch of the U.S. Armed Forces was established by Donald Trump, here comes a Netflix comedy about what it might be like to work there.

It stars Steve Carell as four-star general Mark R. Naird, who is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed branch of the US Armed Forces.

Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again).

When can I watch it? May 29