New guidelines on what retaillers can and cannot do when they reopen have been published by the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

One measure means that shoppers may be unable to try on clothes when stores reopen.

The advice is one of several precautionary recommendations published by the retail lobby group, ahead of lockdown measures beginning to ease.

Though there is currently no set date for the reopening of non-essential shops, such as clothing stores, the BRC has said that these businesses need to be prepared ahead of time to ensure that their reopening does not cause a spike in coronavirus infections.

What are the recommended shopping rules?

The BRC collaborated with the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers to produce the guidance for non-food retail stores, drawing on some of the hygiene and social distancing measures currently in place at some supermarkets as well as government advice.

Some of the recommended measures include:

Encouraging customers to shop alone

Limiting the amount of people allowed in-store

Scheduling deliveries to avoid overcrowding

Regularly cleaning lift buttons, hand rails and door handles

Encouraging customers to maintain a distance of two metres from one another with markings

Limiting entry and exit points

Keeping changing rooms closed

The chief executive of the BRC, Helen Dickinson told The Express: “Retailers are closely following developments from the Government on when restrictions might be eased and are starting to plan accordingly.

“Since the lockdown, many retailers have proved how shops can be run safely and effectively in line with the Government’s social distancing advice.

“This guidance is the product of retail’s incredible efforts to adapt to exceptional circumstances.”

Are any shops currently open?

Certain non-food retailers - such as B&Q - have already trialled reopening with strict social distancing measures in place.

Hardware stores were considered "essential" retailers under government advice, but until recently, most were operating online or collection services only.

Other retailers will be closely following government advice to determine when they will reopen.