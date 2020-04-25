Police have charged a man as part of an investigation into courier fraud reports involving elderly victims in north Essex.

Albino Chaves, 23, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and he is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.

Five other men arrested have either been released on bail or under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police arrested six people, all men in their 20s from London, following reports of fraud involving victims aged in their 70s and 90s living in Colchester, Brightlingsea, Tiptree and Kelvedon.