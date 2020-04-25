Almost 170 coronavirus patients across the three mid and south Essex hospitals are taking part in a huge national clinical trial aimed at finding treatments for Covid-19.

The patients, all with confirmed Covid-19 cases, at Southend, Basildon and Broomfield hospitals are joining 6,000 other patients across the country in the 'Recovery Trial'.

As of yesterday afternoon, there were 201 positive Covid-19 cases receiving treatment at the three hospitals, marking a "gradual reduction" in the number of people being treated.

The study is one of three clinical trials being given urgent priority status by England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

Staff across the Mid and South Essex Hospital Trust were updated on the number of patients taking part in the study, as well as the number of patients being treated, as part of a daily briefing email sent to staff yesterday.

The email said: "Nearly 170 MSE patients are enrolled in a massive national clinical trial aimed at swiftly finding treatments for Covid-19.

"They join 6,000 patients from 155 sites across the UK taking part in the RECOVERY trial.

"It is one of the three clinical trials being given urgent public health priority status by England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and tests a range of treatments."

The 'Recovery Trial' is open to patients if they are over 18, have Covid-19 confirmed by a laboratory test for coronavirus and are in hospital.

The Recovery Trial is testing a range of suggested treatments.

These include: