The ongoing lockdown has inspired a lot of people to tackle all the DIY projects they had been neglecting for a while - such as repainting rooms.

DIY essentials have been in high demand, with paint a desperately sought after item. This is where you can go to buy paint in shops or, alternatively, where you can buy it online instead.

Is paint available at B&Q?

B&Q has reopened many of its stores across the UK - you can click here to see the full list of reopened branches.

On the B&Q website, it states that “a limited range of paint is available to purchase on diy.com using our contact free Click+Collect from local stores”.

The website also said that Valspar paint mixing services have been suspended for the time being.

In response to the question of what customers can buy, B&Q wrote, “Only products you can shop and takeaway in store on the day are available.

“However, services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting are not available for the time being.”

B&Q has implemented social distancing measures in its reopened stores in an effort to keep shoppers safe.

These measures include - strictly limiting the number of customers inside the store at one time, placing two metre floor markers to help shoppers keep a safe distance, and introducing perspex screens at the checkout.

You can also shop online. When you visit DIY.com, you’ll be taken to a virtual queue in order to visit the B&Q website. The queue will tell you what your estimated waiting time is. When it is your turn to access the website, you’ll have 10 minutes to do so.

Once you’re on the website, you can take as long as you need to browse for items.

Are other DIY stores open?

Wickes is also open for contactless Click + Collect services.

In its announcement regarding the coronavirus crisis, Wickes wrote: “We are operating a contactless Click and Collect service for our customers which will be operated outside of our stores.”

The contactless click and collect works by placing your order online on the Wickes website and going to the front entrance of the store when you’ve been notified that your order is ready.

You’ll need to bring your confirmation email or text and your order reference number to collect your order.

A Wickes store colleague will provide you with your order, adhering to social distancing rules.

The website states that Click and Collect is available for essential items only, but paint appears to come under this classification.

Can I buy paint online?

There are various online stores where you can buy paint.

For example, The Paint Shed stocks a huge variety of different brands, such as Dulux, Teamac, Fire and Ball and more. The website also has equipment you might need, such as paint brushes.

The site has an online colour selector to help you find your perfect colour. First, select your surface (such as interior walls, exterior wood, metal) and the type of finish you want (such as matt, silk, eggshell). You’ll then be able to find the perfect colour for what you’re looking for.

It will cost £6.99 for standard shipping to the UK mainland, and your order will take around five to 10 working days to reach you. Postcodes in the Highlands and Islands and Northern Ireland might take longer.

Additional charges might apply for delivery to the Channel Islands, Isle of Wight, Isle of Man, Scottish Islands and Northern Ireland.

You can get in touch with The Paint Shed at info@thepaintshed.com for a quote. Unfortunately, they do not offer next day delivery online.