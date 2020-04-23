A TEENAGER who admitted the attempted rape of a pensioner has been ordered to serve nine years in a young offenders institute.

The 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also confessed to aggravated burglary following an incident in which he had attacked a woman in her 70s.

Police were called to a property off Conrad Road in Witham back on January 12 following reports of a disturbance.

The victim had been in her garden when the man had gained access to her home.

When she went inside and found the teenager, he threatened her with a gardening tool and then attacked her.

The victim managed to escape and raise the alarm with the help of a neighbour.

The teenager, who is also from Witham, admitted attempted rape and aggravated burglary during a pre-trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court back in February.

During another hearing at the same court today (Thursday, April 23), he was handed nine years in a young offenders institute for both offences, with each sentence to run concurrently.

Det chief insp Julie Gowen said: "I would like to thank and praise the victim for the bravery and courage that she has shown throughout this investigation. I hope this sentence will provide her with some comfort.

"It was a horrific crime, where the victim’s home was invaded, and she was subjected to a violent attack.

"No-one should have to go through this in their own home, which is the one place where you should feel safe."

Police say the teenager cannot be named because he was sentenced as a juvenile. He was 17 when the incident took place.