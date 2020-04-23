A supermarket chain has re-released its Big Mac-style sauce to recreate the popular fast-food burger at home.

The Aldi Bramwells chunky burger sauce became a hit when it was introduced into stores last summer, with many people likening it to the iconic McDonald's Big Mac sauce.

Now fans will be pleased to know that the sauce is back on shelves, and is priced at 75p for 250ml.

What does it taste like?

The team at Aldi said: "Made with a secret recipe, just like the fast food favourite, shoppers can be assured that this sauce tastes good slathered across any type of burger. So, if you’re Lovin’ it, make sure you stock up!"

When will McDonald's re-open?

The re-introduction of the sauce will delight fans of McDonald's as the fast food chain - which has more than 1,200 outlets in the UK- has been closed since mid-March due to the UK lockdown measures in place.

There's no word of when McDonald's outlets will re-open, despite other fast food chains giving dates for opening again.

In the announcement to say that they would be closing, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, Paul Pomroy, said: “It has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing whilst operating busy takeaway and Drive Thru restaurants is increasingly difficult and there we have taken the decision to close every restaurant in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday, March 23.”