Yoga can be a great way to relax the mind and stay active - especially while remaining indoors as the lockdown continues

Whether you regularly practice yoga or would like to get into it, there’s plenty of online options to help.

These are some of the most popular yoga videos and lessons that you can access from the comfort of your own home.

Yoga with Adriene

Yoga instructor Adriene has been producing online yoga videos on her YouTube channel for quite a few years now, and has gained a large following.

Choose from short and long videos, different areas of the body to target, or 30-day challenges you can get stuck into while under lockdown.

Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, there’s something for everyone on Adriene’s channel.

Fightmaster Yoga

The Fightmaster Yoga YouTube channel is run by Lesley Fightmaster and is great for more advanced yogis.

These yoga tutorials offer helpful tips throughout the classes, including modifications and how to use props, and classes include styles such as Hatha, Vinyasa, and Ashtanga.

These videos are great for those who want powerful, fast-moving, yoga practices.

Do Yoga With Me

Do Yoga With Me offers everything from full classes to tutorials to meditation practices.

There’s a wide variety of instructors and yoga styles, including Hatha, Vinyasa, Yin and Ashtanga.

This yoga site, which survives on donations, is best for intermediate-level yogis.

Corepower Yoga

Corepower Yoga’s full collection of 250+ videos comes at the cost of a monthly subscription fee, but they’re now offering a new collection of typically hour-long videos for free every week, along with a handful of guided meditations.

The Corepower Yoga website advises: “This is when we all need yoga most. We're giving everyone free access to a new collection of online classes every week so you can keep your practice moving - wherever you are.”

For unlimited access to their full collection of 250+ classes, you can subscribe for $19.99 (£16.07) a month.

Cole Chance Yoga

Cole Chance offers simple, useful routines and advice on her YouTube yoga channel.

She also offers deeper tutorials on specific poses, so if you’re wanting to practice certain ones more or get a better hang of them, then these videos will help.

Yoga with Kassandra

Yoga with Kassandra offers a range of different videos on her YouTube channels, including a range of 10-minute videos if you’re wanting to do quicker practices.

The channel is currently running a 30-day challenge which consists of 10-minute videos including ‘Morning Yoga’ and ‘Stress Relief Yoga’.

Yome

Yome catalogs hundreds of YouTube yoga videos and can be sorted by level, style and topic.

The site allows users to save videos to a list of favorites, building a library of routines.