The Royal Pastry Chefs have shared a recipe to make chocolate cupcakes and celebrate The Queen's 94th birthday.
In a statement made via Facebook, The Royal Family said: "Happy birthday to Her Majesty!
"To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.
"If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #royalbakes? Remember to share your creations with us!"
Here's how to make them.
Ingredients cake sponges - (serves approximately 15)
- 15g vinegar
- 300ml milk
- 50ml vegetable oil
- 60g butter (melted and cool)
- 2 eggs
- 5ml of vanilla essence
- 250g of self-raising flour
- 75 of cocoa powder
- 300g caster sugar
- 10g bicarbonate of soda
- 100g white chocolate chips
- cupcake cases
Ingredients Buttercream Topping
- 90g of high percentage dark chocolate
- 100g butter
- 125g icing sugar
- Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream:
Royal icing available pre=made in shops. Add food colouring to create different colours
Cake sponge method:
- Preheat the oven to 150 C
- Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl
- Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar
- Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little
- Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps
- Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit)
- Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray
- Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases
- Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch
- Leave to cool
Buttercream icing method
- Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy
- Add in the warm melted chocolate
- If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice)
Royal icing method
- If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks
- Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape
- Eat and enjoy!
