Domino's Pizza has axed some of its most popular lines due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The major changes to the menu are designed to make everything safer for staff and customers.

What options have been 'temporarily' scrapped?

Domino's has stopped its ham and pineapple pizza, some garlic breads, and its popular cheeseburger pizza to help staff maintain social distancing protocols.

Just seven types of pizza are now available from the High Street pizza chain.

What have Domino's said?

In a new message to customers Domino's, which now offers contactless delivery to prevent the spread of the virus, said: "Sorry if your favourite is temporarily unavailable.

"We are running a simplified menu to ensure our teams in store can maintain safe working distances."

The option of half-and-half pizzas has been removed and there are now only seven pizzas available to order.

We just want to say thank you. pic.twitter.com/hwccj8YH6Q — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) April 3, 2020

Which pizzas can you order at Domino's?

They are:

Original Cheese and Tomato

Mighty Meaty

Pepperoni Passion

Texas BBQ

Vegi Supreme

Chicken Feast

Hot and Spicy

Some sides have also been removed, including BBQ chicken wings and garlic dippers.