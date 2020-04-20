Organisations representing hospital trusts have rounded on the Government over its promise of more personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect workers.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said there was "relatively low confidence" that a shipment of 400,000 surgical gowns which had been due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday would make its way into the country on Monday.

He said trusts are being forced into "hand-to-mouth" workarounds, including washing single-use gowns and restricting stocks to key areas.

The NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across healthcare, has also reacted angrily to Government promises of more PPE, saying delays on the shipment from Turkey "makes a difficult situation worse".

Its chief executive, Niall Dickson, said: "It would have been better had the Government not made the announcement in the first place" and said staff would need to make their own assessment over whether they felt safe with the PPE currently on offer.

The Royal Air Force is on standby to bring the delayed shipment of medical gowns from Turkey to the UK following "some unexpected delays" over the weekend, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

Amid suggestions that health staff could refuse to treat patients if they were not properly protected, the spokesman said: "It's our job as a Government to ensure that frontline healthcare staff are protected as much and as appropriately as possible and that they feel safe.

"We are working around the clock to ensure enough supply is reaching the front line."

Mr Hopson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it was wrong to focus on individual consignments of PPE because "bitter experience over the last few weeks" has shown they cannot be relied upon, with some boxes containing the wrong items and thousands of pieces missing.

"So rather than being marched up to the top of the hill and being marched back down again, let's just focus on what we know we can be certain of," he said.

"Let's not focus on individual consignments, let's try and get as quickly as possible to a sustainable supply of these gowns.

"There's no doubt that at the moment, we have now got trusts that have definitely got shortages of gowns."

Mr Hopson said trusts were reserving the stock of fluid-resistant gowns they do have for areas of high clinical risk, such as intensive care units, and using workarounds in other areas.

"There's one trust that's basically discovered that if you launder those gowns at 60 degrees ... there's probably up to three times that you can do that, and the gowns appear to still be fully fluid-repellent," he said.

He said such as move is not "ideal" and is "really hand-to-mouth".

While there had been many problems with consignments from abroad failing and the wrong items being sent, Mr Hopson said: "I suppose the question that we will need to ask whether this is over, is actually: was the pandemic stock reserve that was meant to tide us over, was it correctly configured?"

The NHS is thought to use around 150,000 gowns a day, meaning the stock from Turkey would last less than three days.

Palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke said NHS workers and those in social care are being told to wear "skimpy little plastic aprons".

She added: "They don't cover your arms, and your neck and the top of your chest, they're not covered either.

"That means you're at an increased risk of catching coronavirus and - crucially - at increased risk of spreading it to your patients.

"We are using a pinny essentially - a skimpy, plastic pinny."