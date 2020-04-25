Nando's have revealed a secret recipe with fans to cook at home during the lockdown.

The chain posted its recipe for a peri-peri rice bowl on its instagram account.

Although the dish is not part of the usual Nando’s range, fans are now asking for it to be added to the official menu, so they can enjoy it in restaurants when the national lockdown is lifted.

The shared recipe is quick and easy for fans to follow, requiring just four steps and taking only five minutes to cook.

In the post on Instagram, Nando’s wrote: “Stocked up those cupboards? Here’s a cracking Rice Bowl recipe to try. The perfect way to get your PERi-PERi fix while we’re apart!”

In response one customer wrote: "I’ve been craving Nando’s for the past week".

While another commented: "Any chance of this being added to the menu for when the world goes back to normal?"

What are the recipe ingredients?

The rice bowl:

2 tbsp sesame oil and 1 tbsp vegetable oil mixed together

1 courgette, grated

1 carrot, grated

80g spinach

1 cup long grain rice

150g cooked shredded chicken

2 large eggs

2 tbsps vinegar

The dressing:

50ml PERi-PERi sauce

10ml soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp brown sugar

What to do: