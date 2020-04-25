Nando's have revealed a secret recipe with fans to cook at home during the lockdown.
The chain posted its recipe for a peri-peri rice bowl on its instagram account.
Although the dish is not part of the usual Nando’s range, fans are now asking for it to be added to the official menu, so they can enjoy it in restaurants when the national lockdown is lifted.
The shared recipe is quick and easy for fans to follow, requiring just four steps and taking only five minutes to cook.
In the post on Instagram, Nando’s wrote: “Stocked up those cupboards? Here’s a cracking Rice Bowl recipe to try. The perfect way to get your PERi-PERi fix while we’re apart!”
In response one customer wrote: "I’ve been craving Nando’s for the past week".
While another commented: "Any chance of this being added to the menu for when the world goes back to normal?"
What are the recipe ingredients?
The rice bowl:
- 2 tbsp sesame oil and 1 tbsp vegetable oil mixed together
- 1 courgette, grated
- 1 carrot, grated
- 80g spinach
- 1 cup long grain rice
- 150g cooked shredded chicken
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tbsps vinegar
The dressing:
- 50ml PERi-PERi sauce
- 10ml soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
What to do:
- Following the instruction on the packet, cook your rice.
- Grab a frying pan, and add the mixed oil and all of the vegetables until they soften.
- Heat a saucepan of water as the vegetables cook.
- Once boiled add vinegar to the boiling water, then quickly whisk the water and crack an egg into the bowl.
- Wait three minutes and remove the egg carefully, placing it on a paper towel to dry.
- In a separate frying pan, add the PERi-PERi sauce, the soy sauce, the sesame seeds and the brown sugar.
- Wait for the sugar to dissolve before adding your chicken.
- Once the chicken is cooked, dish your rice into a bowl, and garnish the rice with the vegetables and chicken, finishing with the poached egg.
