ALDI is to sell food online in the UK for the first time in a bid to help vulnerable people in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German discount supermarket started selling food parcels on its website on Friday.

The parcels will be delivered to homes and have been designed to support vulnerable people and those who are self-isolating.

What will they contain?

The parcels contain 22 ambient products, including:

Antibacterial Handwash

Aloe Vera Toilet Tissue 4pk

Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar

UHT Green Semi Skimmed Milk

Rice Pudding

Salted Peanuts

Biscuit Barrel Assortment

Gold Label Tea

Instant Coffee

Premium Baked Beans

Premium Plum Tomatoes

Bolognese Pasta Sauce

Tuna Chunks In Brine 4pack

Bramwells Carrot & Coriander Soup

Tomato Soup

Minestrone Soup

Chilli Con Carne

Basmati Rice 1kg

Fusilli

Part Baked Brown Roll

Sliced Carrots

4 Pack Sweetcorn

How much will they cost?

Parcels will retail at £24.99 including delivery and will be limited to one per customer, the supermarket said.

It is the first time Aldi will sell groceries online, having previously only sold homeware and electricals through its website.

What have Aldi said?

Fritz Walleczek, managing director for corporate responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are committed to providing quick, safe and affordable access to food for all our customers and understand that, for some, visiting one of our stores is not an option at the moment.

“We’re constantly looking for new and better ways to support our customers in these uncertain times and I’m hopeful that these food parcels will make life a little easier for some of the country’s most at-risk people.”

The move comes after grocery rivals such as Morrisons and Marks & Spencer launched their own food parcel services.