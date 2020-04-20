GREECE has extended its ban of all direct flights from the UK until mid-May.

The announcement was made earlier this week by the Greek authorities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the latest information from the Foreign Office.

What have the Foreign Office advised British nationals in Greece?

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has recommended that British nationals who wish to leave Greece contact their travel operator to make arrangements to do so as soon as possible.

The FCO added that British nationals still in Greece should follow the advice of the Greek authorities.

When were direct flights between the UK and Greece suspended?

Direct commercial flights between the UK and Greece in both directions were suspended on Monday, March 23.

This suspension has since been extended, and is now in place until 11.59pm Greek time on Friday, May 15.

Is there any way British nationals can leave Greece?

In a statement on the FCO website, it states: "At present, it is possible to travel indirectly between Greece and the UK (and vice versa).

"Options include travelling via Paris, Brussels, Zurich, and Doha, though some itineraries are likely to require an overnight stay between flights or between flights and Eurostar connections.

"You should contact airlines or travel operators directly for more information. You should check travel advice for any country you plan to transit through. Please contact the British Embassy in Athens if you need assistance."

What rules have Greece imposed?

Everyone arriving in Greece from abroad from March 16 onwards need to go into 14 days’ self-isolation. This is mandatory, and the authorities will enforce it by prosecution and fines. UK nationals are not affected by the European Union’s measures to close EU borders to third country nationals.

Travel to the Greek islands is restricted - this started at 6am local time on March 21. To purchase a ticket to travel to an island, you will need to provide proof of permanent residence (via a tax certificate) on the island to which you wish to travel. One-way travel from islands to the mainland is not restricted.

All cruise ships and sailboats (including private yachts) are banned from landing in Greek ports. Private sailboat (and yacht) travel between two points within Greece is also forbidden. All yachts at sea were required to dock by midnight local time on March 21.

GREECE: Navagio beach on the Greek island of Zakynthos (Zante). Picture: Pixabay

What should you do if you develop coronavirus symptoms in Greece?

Advice on the FCO website states: "If you think you have symptoms, including a fever or respiratory difficulties such as shortness of breath or a cough, you should avoid visiting local health facilities, but contact a doctor remotely to see whether a test is recommended.

"For more information, consult the Greek National Public Health Organisation (NPHO) online or via telephone (dial 1135, or 210 521 2054, from within Greece).

"The NPHO can provide contact details of a doctor; their telephone line operates 24 hours a day.

"You should continue to follow this advice if symptoms develop after the conclusion of a 14-day period of self-isolation."

Safety warning

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the UK advises against all non-essential travel overseas. This will be reviewed by the UK Government on an ongoing basis. On April 16, the lockdown was extended for another three weeks.