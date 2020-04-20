A TEENAGER has gone missing from her home and could be in Essex.

Mag-Marie Cooper is missing from her Cambridge home but police believe she could be in Essex.

The 17-year-old is 5ft 7ins, is of a slim build and was last seen on April 7 in Cambridge.

She has links to the Southend, Basildon, Harlow and Thurrock areas.

Police are worried about Mag-Marie and want to find her to make sure she is okay.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Southend police station on 101.