A FURTHER 70 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Essex.

The latest figures released by the Department for Health and Social Care shows 2,243 residents in the county have now tested positive for coronavirus.

In the Essex County Council region, the overall total of confirmed cases stands at 1,781 - up from 1,721 yesterday.

In Southend, a further six cases have been confirmed taking the total to 245 and in Thurrock, four more people have tested positive.

The total in the region now stands at 217.

Today's figures The Department show a further 21,389 tests have been carried out and 5,526 have returned positive.

It means there has now been 114,217 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.

A total of 460,437 tests have been carried out.