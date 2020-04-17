AN AIRPORT is taking advantage of a sharp drop in air traffic by carrying out essential repair work on its runway.

The coronavirus lockdown has seen more than 100 aircraft grounded at Stansted Airport and seen a huge reduction in flights coming in and out.

Bosses have decided to use the period of quiet to close the runway for a couple of hours each day to allow an army of contractors to carry out repairs.

An estimated 200 engineers are helping to resurface part of the runway - a task which involves around 100 vehicles and 1,000 tonnes of asphalt.

Up to 3,600 airfield lights are also being replaced with high performance LED lamps which bosses say will reduce emissions and operating costs by 70 per cent.

Asset Maintenance Services Director, Kathy Morrisey, said: "We all recognise this is an extremely difficult and challenging time for the whole country, and here at the airport it is no different following the dramatic and unprecedented reduction in flights.

"The situation has however given us the unique opportunity to access the runway during the day when usually we would have hundreds of aircraft landing or taking off.

"This means that rather than a maximum of three and a half hours a night over the weekend, the team will have up to six hours each weekday to complete complex maintenance work without the same time pressures and challenges of working overnight.

"The runway is obviously a key asset for the airport, and it’s critical it is maintained to the highest standard, so while we are in a situation none of us would wish to be in, we are using this as an opportunity to carry out essential work to ensure the airport is able to return to normal as quickly as possible once the current restrictions are lifted."

Stansted says repairs are typically carried out overnight to minimise disruption.

The runway is completely resurfaced every 10 to 15 years but essential repairs are carried out twice a year.

Minor work is continuing at the airport during the lockdown but Stansted has halted work on major upgrades to some of its facilities due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.