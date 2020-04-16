Supermarket chains have revealed new rules and opening times for shoppers across the country.

All supermarkets reduced their opening hours when the coronavirus lockdown was introduced last month.

Asda, which used to open 24 hours, started closing at 8pm.

And now the retail giant has now announced another change to hours.

A post shared on social media reads: "Most of our stores are now open for longer to allow you more time to shop with us – stores will now be open Monday - Saturday 8am - 10pm.

"Normal Sunday trading hours will remain the same.

"We replenish our stores throughout the day to make sure you can get everything you need, whatever time of day you shop with us."

The supermarket notes: "Selected stores within shopping centres will close earlier than 10pm.

"For more information about your local store, please visit our store locator."

Help us support our NHS staff, Care Home Workers & Carers by not shopping before 9am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On these days we will be prioritising those key workers in our stores from 8am - 9am, so they can shop and get what they need. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/vN5gtMSAGz — Asda (@asda) April 16, 2020

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in Britain, supermarkets have been at capactiy to meet the nation's needs.

As a result, restrictions on the amount of products per customer and increased waiting times for home delivery has become a huge topic of conversation.

What have other supermarkets done?

But now as the nation settles in to life under the lockdown, the pressure on supermarket's is beginning to ease and restrictions are being lifted in some stores.

There are new opening hours and new rules at branches across the country with the biggest announcements coming from Tesco, Morrisons and Aldi.

Tesco has introduced a one-way system for customers.

Aldi is extending its priority shopping arrangements for key workers. All those entitled to a Blue Light card, including social care workers, first responders and St John’s Ambulance staff now join people working for the NHS, Police and Fire Service in having exclusive access to stores 30 minutes before normal opening on Sundays. They will all continue to have priority access to Aldi stores around the clock. Opening hours were extended until 10pm at almost all stores on Tuesday, April 14. Customers are encouraged to shop later in the day when the store is quieter. Stores will continue to operate normal Sunday opening hours.

Morrisons has changed its opening hours. All stores will now be open from 7am to 8pm Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the majority of stores will open at 9am for NHS workers to shop. They will open at 9.30am for all other customers to shop normally.