NO-NONSENSE officers have sent a strong message to anyone considering flouting the Government’s stringent rules during the coronavirus lockdown.

Essex Police Tendring officers were forced to disperse a group of friends earlier this week after they had congregated along the seafront in Clacton.

Despite residents only being allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, at least one member of the group was found to have driven from Colchester to the seaside town.

The driver had made the 17-mile trip in his silver Volkswagen in order to hang-out with his friends, and as a result, has now been slapped with a fine.