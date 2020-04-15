TWO officers were "kicked and spat at" after attending a disturbance in Brightlingsea, it has been reported.

Essex Police officers were called to Winchelsea Place shortly before 11pm on Wednesday March 4.

They had received reports of a disturbance and after attending the address, were assaulted by a man who is said to have kicked and spat at them.

Stuart Higgins, 32, of Albert Street, Harwich, has since been charged with criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly, as well as two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He is now due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on June 26 to answer the charges.