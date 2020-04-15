MORRISONS has created a new dedicated telesales shopping service to help vulnerable and elderly people get the groceries they need.

It is one of a number of new measures introduced to make sure no customer gets left behind in the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrisons has received many calls from customers who are self-isolating, elderly, vulnerable and not able to visit a shop.

Some have little food in their cupboards and are worried about how they will stock up when demand for home deliveries has been high. Some have never used online ordering.

These customers will be able to place orders with Morrisons over the phone and the delivery will be made the following day by a store colleague from their local store, often the store’s Community Champion, who is employed to help those in need locally.

Over the phone, these people can:

choose from a ‘takeaway’ menu of 47 essential groceries with options including milk, butter, eggs, potatoes, pasta, bananas, cornflakes and flour

pay for delivery on their doorstep via a mobile chip and pin device

refuse an item on delivery should they wish to do so but every effort will be made to match the customers’ specific preferences.

Morrisons has invested in a van for every one of its 494 stores so that colleagues can drop the shopping off on a customer’s doorstep.

Customers who wish to place an order should phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive said: "We are playing our full part in feeding the nation and ensuring those that are most in need can receive a delivery from a familiar face at Morrisons. This new telephone service will ensure that more people who can’t leave their home to go shopping will be able to get a delivery.”

The Morrisons Community Champions will also identify customers who need support and offering it with a postcard through their door.

Customers will be able to ring them directly if they need their shopping delivered.

Those vulnerable and elderly customers who do come to stores will also be offered a helping hand from colleagues wearing ‘love to help’ t-shirts.

Morrisons is already helping elderly and vulnerable people by expanding its home delivery service and making more slots available to customers both through Morrisons.com and the Morrisons Store on Amazon Prime Now.

It is also rolling out food boxes and has partnered up with Deliveroo to allow customers to order from a range of essentials delivered to their door by a Deliveroo rider on the same day.