A FURTHER five people have died after contracting coronavirus at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital, new figures have shown.

At the last count 94 deaths had been confirmed at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust but that has now risen to 99.

According to the data from NHS England the five deaths were recorded across two days at the trust.

Four of the deaths came on Friday, and another one on Thursday.

In total there have now been 476 deaths at the trusts which serve Essex.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We can confirm that two patients, one in their 80s, and one in their 60s, both of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

"Three patients, one in their 90s, and two in their 80s, who all had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

"They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Elsewhere in Essex, 110 people have died at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow.

At Basildon Hospital, 102 people with the virus have died, while 79 have now lost their lives at Southend Hospital.

At the Essex Partnership Trust, which runs mental health services in the county, eight patients with Covid-19 have died.

The Mid-Essex Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Broomfield in Chelmsford, has reported 74 deaths from coronavirus.

Anglian Community Enterprise has confirmed four deaths as a result of Covid 19 - one at Clacton Hospital and three at the Fryatt Hospital in Dovercourt.

In total, the deaths of 657 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19, have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 9,594.

Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old.

42 of the 657 patients (aged between 30 and 98 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.

The totals reported each day may not include all deaths which occurred on that day or on recent prior days due to the time it takes for figures to be reported.