TEMPERATURES across the East of England could hit as a high as 21C today, but a vast drop is predicted for Bank Holiday Monday.

According to reports from the Met Office, bright and sunny spells, in addition to light winds, will pass through Essex today.

The afternoon will be very warm, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 21C, but there is also the risk of hail or thunder.

The weather is likely to become cloudy with heavy showers later in the day, slowly easing during the evening.

Some spots of light rain will persist into the early hours, and it will be breezy towards the coast with temperatures reaching as low as 6C.

Despite the weekend's blazing heat, Bank Holiday Monday will be colder, with maximum temperatures of 10C.

But there will still be some long spells of sunshine.

Cloud clearing and coastal winds will ease, to leave a dry and bright day.