PRITI Patel has pledged a £2 million package to help support those suffering domestic abuse while confined to their homes because of the lockdown.

Speaking at Downing Street’s daily press briefing, the Home Secretary said there had been a 120 per cent increase in calls to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline.

As a result, the Government has now decided to act in order to help those "trapped in a horrific cycle of abuse”, reassuring them that support is still available.

Ms Patel said: “For the victims of these crimes, home is not the safe haven that it should be.

“That is why I have been working with law enforcement, charities, schools, businesses and local councils to address this changing threat picture.

"I want to emphasise that anybody who is a victim of these crimes can still get help.

“Anyone in immediate danger should call 999 and press 55 on a mobile if you are unable to talk - our outstanding police will still be there for you."

Ms Patel has also announced a campaign to provide support for those at risk of domestic abuse.

She said the service will signpost victims and is aimed at providing reassurance, and said it would be symbolised by a handprint logo embossed with a heart.

She said: "I'm launching a new national communications campaign to reach out to those who are at risk from abuse, highlighting that they can still leave home to get the support that you need."

"I ask you and I urge everyone to share this on social media or in the windows of your own homes, just to demonstrate how much we care and how much our country cares."

During the daily briefing, it was also claimed that the virus has resulted in a decline of total crime across the country.

But Ms Patel said criminals are now starting to adapt and exercise new ways to exploit the virus for financial gain.

"Fraudsters are exploiting coronavirus as a hook for new acquisitive crimes with losses to victims already exceeding £1.8 million,” said the Home Secretary.

"The perpetrators of sickening online child abuse are seeking to exploit the fact that more and more young people and children are at home and online."