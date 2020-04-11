A FURTHER seven people have died after contracting coronavirus at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital, new figures have shown.

At the last count 87 deaths had been confirmed at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust but that has now risen to 94.

According to the data from NHS England the 21 deaths were recorded across eight days at the trust.

Five of the deaths came on Thursday, one on Wednesday and another one on Friday April 3.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said:

"We can confirm that six patients, three in their 90s, two in their 80s, and one in their 60s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

"One patient in their 80s who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

"They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

In total there have now been 421 deaths at the trusts which serve Essex.

Elsewhere in Essex, 105 people have died at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow.

At Basildon Hospital, 102 people with the virus have died, while 51 have lost their lives at Southend Hospital.

At the Essex Partnership Trust, which runs mental health services in the county, seven patients with Covid-19 have died.

The Mid-Essex Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Broomfield in Chelmsford, has reported 61 deaths from coronavirus.

Anglian Community Enterprise has confirmed four deaths as a result of Covid 19 - one at Clacton Hospital and three at the Fryatt Hospital in Dovercourt.

The totals reported each day may not include all deaths which occurred on that day or on recent prior days due to the time it takes for figures to be reported.