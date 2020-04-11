A FOOTBALL legend who holds the record for the most England caps has urged people to stay indoors to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Peter Shilton OBE, 70, who lives on Mersea Island with his wife Steph, took to social media earlier this week to address his followers.

In the short video clip, posted on his wife’s Facebook page, the celebrated goalkeeper is seen pleading with fans to only leave the house if it is essential.

He said: “Hi, Peter Shilton here - during this very difficult time with the coronavirus, I would like to send you a message.

“Please stay at home, unless it is absolutely necessary for you to go out.”

Mr Shilton played for the England national team at three World Cup finals and earned an unprecedented 125 caps.