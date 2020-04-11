THE Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has confirmed that coronavirus restrictions could remain in place for some time.

Responding to reports in the Telegraph that the Government was considering keeping social distancing measures in place "indefinitely", Mr Hancock said it was still too early to lift the restrictions.

"The current thinking, which is important for every single person, is you should stay at home because that protects the NHS and saves lives," he told BBC Breakfast.

"Of course we keep all these things under review and the scientific committee that advises us is meeting and looking at the evidence this week.

"This weekend it is hot outside but everybody needs to stay at home.

"We are just starting to see the curve flatten.

"We are just starting to see the number of new arrivals at hospital with coronavirus starting to flatten.

"It is too early to lift the measures and people need to stay at home."