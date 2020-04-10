Boris Johnson has been able to do "short walks" between periods of rest as part of his care to aid his recovery, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister is back on a ward at St Thomas' Hospital after being discharged from the intensive care unit where he was being treated for Covid-19.

"The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery," a No 10 spokesman said.

"He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received.

"His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease."