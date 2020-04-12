Easter has arrived but police officers are keeping the interview room nice and cosy, ready and waiting for some of Essex's most wanted criminals.

These four men are wanted in connection with a number of offences across the county.

Fraud - Colchester

This suspect is believed to have played a key role in a courier fraud scam perpetrated against an elderly, vulnerable victim in Colchester, on August 9, 2018.

The victim suffered substantial financial losses in the process.

He is wanted for conspiracy to defraud and fraud by false representation.

If you know where he is or have any information about him, please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fraud - Colchester

This suspect is believed to have played a role in a courier fraud scam perpetrated against an elderly, vulnerable victim in Colchester, on November 12, 2018.

The victim suffered substantial financial losses in the process.

He is wanted for conspiracy to defraud and fraud by false representation.

If you know where he is or have any information about him, please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fraud - Essex

This suspect is believed to have played a key role in a courier fraud scam perpetrated against an elderly, vulnerable victim in Essex, in April 2018.

The victim suffered substantial financial losses in the process.

He is wanted for conspiracy to defraud and fraud by false representation.

If you know where he is or have any information about him, please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Proceeds of Crime - Braintree

Jason Newman is wanted by the Environment Agency for non-payment of a Proceeds of Crime confiscation order of £198,400.

He is also wanted for breaching a suspended sentence and failing to comply with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

If you know where he is or have any information about him, please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.