Music fans have taken to social media to get involved in Instagram's 30-day song challenge.
The viral task involves users posting a new song to their story each day in response to 30 different prompts.
One of these asks users to choose the UK’s number one song from the year they were born.
Here’s a full list of chart topping hits throughout the years - and everything else you should know about the challenge.
What is the 30 Day Song Challenge?
The 30 Day Song Challenge on Instagram offers users a template with a song prompt per day for 30 days.
Each day you should post a picture and your chosen song on your Instagram story.
On day 18, the prompt is: “A song from the year you were born.”
While you could choose any old song from the year you were born, many people are opting for the best-selling song that year.
What song was number one when I was born?
Since there are multiple number ones throughout the years, here is a list of the best-selling songs that reached number one each year.
We’ve started from 1952, the year the UK’s first singles chart was created.
1952 - Here in My Heart by Al Martino
1953 - I Believe by Fankie Laine
1954 - Secret Love by Doris Day
1955 - Rose Marie by Slim Whitman
1956 - I’ll Be Home by Pat Boone
1957 - Diana by Paul Anka
1958 - Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley
1959 - Living Doll by Cliff Richard and The Shadows
1960 - It’s Now or Never by Elvis Presley
1961 - Wooden Heart by Elvis Presley
1962 - I Remember You by Frank Ifield
1963 - She Loves You by The Beatles
1964 - Can’t Buy Me Love by The Beatles
1965 - Tears by Ken Dodd
1966 - Green, Green Grass of Home by Tom Jones
1967 - Release Me by Englebert Humperdinck
1968 - Hey Jude by The Beatles
1969 - Sugar, Sugar by The Archies
1970 - In the Summertime by Mungo Jerry
1971 - My Sweet Lord by George Harrison
1972 - Amazing Grace by The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
1973 - Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree by Dawn ft Tony Orlando
1974 - Tiger Feet by Mud
1975 - Bye Bye Baby by Bay City Rollers
1976 - Save Your Kisses for Me by Brotherhood of Man
1977 - Mull of Kintyre/Girls’ School by Wings
1978 - Rivers of Babylon by Boney M
1979 - Bright Eyes by Art Garfunkle
1980 - Don’t Stand So Close to Me by The Police
1981 - Tainted Love by Soft Cell
1982 - Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners and the Emerald Express
1983 - Karma Chameleon by Culture Club
1984 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? by Band Aid
1985 - The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush
1986 - Don’t Leave Me This Way by The Communards
1987 - Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley
1988 - Mistletoe and Wine by Cliff Richard
1989 - Ride On Time by Black Box
1990 - Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers
1991 - (Everything I Do) I Do It for You by Bryan Adams
1992 - I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston
1993 - I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) by Meat Loaf
1994 - Love Is All Around by Wet Wet Wet
1995 - Unchained Melody/(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Robson Green and Jerome Flynn
1996 - Killing Me Softly by Fugees
1997 - Candle in the Wind/Something About the Way You Look Tonight by Elton John
1998 - Believe by Cher
1999 - Baby One More Time by Britney Spears
2000 - Can We Fix It by Bob the Builder
2001 - It Wasn’t Me by Shaggy
2002 - Anything is Possible/Evergreen by Will Young
2003 - Where is the Love by The Black Eyed Peas
2004 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? by Band Aid 20
2005 - Is This the Way to Amarillo by Tony Christie ft Peter Kay
2006 - Crazy by Gnarls Barkley
2007 - Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis
2008 - Hallelujah by Alexandra Burke
2009 - Poker Face by Lady Gaga
2010 - Just the Way You Are (Amazing) by Bruno Mars
2011 - Someone Like You by Adele
2012 - Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye ft Kimbra
2013 - Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke ft T.I and Pharrell
2014 - Happy by Pharrell Williams
2015 - Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars
2016 - One Dance by Drake ft Wizkid and Kyla
2017 - Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
2018 - One Kiss by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
2019 - Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi
As previously mentioned, there are multiple number ones throughout the years, so if you want to check what the number one was the day you were born, you can head to the This Day in Music website.
Simply enter your birthday and it’ll show you the number one from that day - not just from the UK, but other countries as well.
