Staying in all weekend has never looked so good.

From laugh out loud comedies to spaghetti Western's there's a bit of something for everyone, so put your feet up and get the chocolate out.

Let the television transport you to somewhere new this Easter.

Here's a round-up of the best TV highlights this bank holiday:

Friday, 10 April:

BBC

The Graham Norton Show at 9pm on BBC One - Due to the coronavirus the show will be hitting the screens like you've never seen it before. With a number of 'virtual guests' and a reduced time of half an hour, the show promises to be as funny as ever.

ITV

Antz at 3.35pm on ITV2 - A family favourite animation, Antz follows two worker ants in their quest for love and freedom. The movie stars some of the most famous actors of all time including, Sylvester Stallone and Woody Allen.

Channel 4

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back at 8pm - Special guests Katherine Ryan and Mark Silcox will be joining comedian Joe Lycett, or should we say Hugo Boss, to campaign against the fashion industry.

Friday Night Dinner at 10pm - Arguably one of the nation's favourite families, the Goodmans will be back on the screens this weekend to bring more rip-roaring laughs to your evening. Shalom!

Channel 5

Rio Lobo at 3.50pm - This Western starring John Wayne and Jennifer O'Neill follows a daring robbery by confederate soldiers and the Colonel who wants his revenge.

Saturday, 11 April:

BBC

Mary Berry's Easter Feast at 6pm on BBC Two - Part one of two, Mary Berry asks how Britain eats it's way through Easter and shares some of her favourite recipes.

ITV

Britain's Got Talent at 8pm - Ant and Dec host the 14th series of Britain's favourite talent show as they go on the quest to find the next best act to play at the Royal Variety Show.

Channel 4

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On at 4.10pm - Join celebrity chef Jamie Oliver as he shares his top store-cupboard recipes for cooking up a feast during lockdown.

Channel 5

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at 5.45pm - A brilliantly bonkers family musical favourite, starring Dick Van Dyke.

Sunday, 12 April:

BBC -

Attenborough and the Giant Egg at 3.35pm on BBC One - Fifty years on David Attenborough travels back to Madagascar to see how the country has changed since his first visit.

ITV

Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Facotry at 2.35pm - Join Gene Wilder as he plays fantastical Willy Wonka in this adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children's book.

Channel 4

Bumblebee at 5.45pm - This sci-fi movie, based on the Transformers, features Hailee Steinfield and John Cena. A troubled teen discovers her Volkswagen Beetle is a robot and together they set out to save the world.

Channel 5

Pretty Woman at 10pm - Romantic comedy featuring Richard Gear and Julia Roberts. Rich businessman, Edward, hires Vivian to accompany him on some dates which leads to the start of a rollercoaster love affair.

Monday, 13 April:

BBC

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry at 9pm on BBC Two - Highlights from the country star's performance at the Grand Ole Opry in October 2019.

ITV

Quiz at 9pm - This long-awaited three-part series tells the tale of the infamous Who Wants to Be A Millionaire fraud scandal.

Channel 4

Kingsman: The Secret Service at 10pm - Spy-thriller featuring Colin Firth and Samuel L Jackson, based on original action book.

Channel 5

Hard Men: Street Justice at 10pm - The final episode of the series finding out how the narcotics trade put Liverpool on the criminal map.