Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in Britain, supermarkets have been at capactiy to meet the nation's needs.

As a result, restrictions on the amount of products per customer and increased waiting times for home delivery has become a huge topic of conversation.

But now as the nation settles in to life under the lockdown, the pressure on supermarket's is beginning to ease and restrictions are being lifted in some stores.

Here are all of the latest updates:

ALDI

The German-owned supermarket has started to lift restrictions on products.

Products still restricted include:

Hand wash (maximum of four products)

Shower gel (maximum of four products)

12 units per online order on wines or spirits

Opening hours:

NHS, police and fire service have priority in queues in store upon showing a valid ID and have early access on a Sunday, 30 minutes prior to opening.

30 minutes early Monday - Saturday for the Elderly (over 70) and vulnerable.

They have also extended their delivery time frame for all deliveries to 3 to 10 working days.

ASDA

ASDA have reduced their item limit instore to include only:

3 items on certain handwashing and baby milk products

3 items on all products online

Opening hours:

8am - 10pm, Monday to Saturday (check for your local store on the Asda Store Locator)

NHS/Carer hours - Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am.

They have increased the number of delivery slots to 700,000 per week, up from their normal 450,000.

For vulnerable customers and those in isolation, ASDA have introduced a volunteer card for those shopping on behalf of others.

TESCO

The supermarket giant, Tesco, have a three item limit across stores nationwide - except from on Easter eggs.

Opening hours:

The NHS hours are on Tuesdays and Thursday from 9am -10am in all large stores. Also on Sundays, an hour before the checkouts open.

Elderly and vulnerable shopping hours are every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning between 9-10am for these customers. This does not include Express stores.

They have expanded their Home Delivery and Click & Collect capacity from 660,000 slots to around 780,000 delivery slots, and plan to increase this by another 100,000 in the next few weeks.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's have lifted buying restrictions to only include the most popular food items, including: pasta, UHT milk, antibacterial products and some tinned and frozen foods.

Opening hours:

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, all large stores will dedicate 08.00 to 09.00 to serving elderly customers, disabled customers and their carers.

NHS and social care workers will be able to shop for half an hour before stores open, from Monday to Saturday. Anyone with a valid NHS ID will be able to shop from 07.30 to 08.00 on these days.

Customers are urged to visit the stores throughout the day to avoid queues.

All large stores will be open from 08.00 to 20.00 Monday – Saturday. With the exception of some stores in Scotland, Sunday opening hours will stay the same.

Sainsbury’s Local and petrol station hours will stay the same.

They are also giving customers who are vulnerable priority access to their online home delivery service.

Waitrose

Like ASDA, Waitrose has introduced an e-gift card for self-isolating customers who are unable to get to the shops themselves, and want to organise a simple, safe and contact-free payment for groceries delivered by friends, neighbours, family members or volunteers. The gift card can be purchased online at www.johnlewisgiftcard.com.

Opening hours:

All Waitrose food stores are open as usual.

Priority delivery is being given to the elderly and vulnerable.

The John Lewis Partnership is designing and installing a wellbeing area for medical staff and volunteers at the Nightingale NHS Hospital, London.

Marks and Spencer

M&S have introduced temporary shopping restrictions on some items, this may vary from store to store.

Opening hours:

NHS staff have priority with M&S Banking between 6-7pm everyday.

Co-Op

Customers at the Co-op are being asked only to buy what they need, there is a two item limit on certain products across all stores.

Opening hours:

Most stores will now be open from 7am to 8pm.

Vulnerable customrees, carers and NHS shopping hours are from 8am to 9am Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 11am on Sundays in all our stores.

They have also ncreased contactless payments to £45.

LIDL

Lidl have lifted restrictions on items, except tiolet paper and are allowing all customers to purchase 'usual household' quantities again.

Opening hours:

All stores are open but check the store finder for your local shop.

There are no designated shopping hours.

They are also working in partnership with Royal Voluntary Service to donate thousands of fresh fruit and vegetable bags to hospital sites across the country.

Iceland

Iceland have introduced a temporary cap on sales of several products online including some anti-bacterial soaps and wipes. There may be similar caps in store.

Opening hours:

Store opening times vary from location, check your local shop through the store locator.

The supermarket now offer 'contact free' delivery. Before you book your slot, simply leave a note in the Delivery Notes box on the Book a Delivery page.