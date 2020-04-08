WEST Ham captain Mark Noble has thrown his weight behind a plan to get food and medicine to the most vulnerable people in Basildon throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

The midfielder has pledged £35,000 in a bid to help the borough’s most vulnerable through these unprecedented times.

The Hammer, who has already pledged his support to Basildon Council’s plan to establish a Youth Zone in the borough, said: “I am so impressed by the way the community in Basildon is pulling together.

“It is so important at this time we all do what we can to look out for one another.

“I have spoken before about how excited I am by what I see happening in Basildon and the potential for the future and I felt it was important to send a token of support at this time of need.”

Gavin Callaghan, Basildon Council leader has thanked Mr Noble for his support.

He said: “It is a great boost at these challenging times to know that our friends continue to ‘Believe in Basildon’.

“The donation will be administered by the community hub set up by the council to work with community volunteers and other organisations to support vulnerable people through these difficult times. It is greatly appreciated.”

The £35,000 donation is from Mark Noble and Revenue and Capital, a company concerned with generating revenue and capital for local authorities with which Mr Noble is associated.

The footballer, who has famously never played for England at senior level, has been captain at West Ham for the last five seasons.

He was in Basildon last month for a meeting with council bosses on the Youth Zone plans, which will be the first of its kind in the region.

During a launch event at the Holiday Inn, Basildon, he spoke passionately about the benefits a Youth Zone would bring to the area.

If any other business would like to help the community hub and volunteers who are supporting vulnerable residents in the borough then please get in touch by emailing coronavirusbusiness@basildon.gov.uk or calling 01268 533333 and choose option 1.