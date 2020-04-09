PETER Kay's Car Share is returning this Friday- in the form of a special audio-only episode.

The Bolton funnyman announced that the episode would be broadcast "in an effort to try and cheer people up" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The episode, which is set to appear on BBC iPlayer, will feature Sian Gibson, who appeared as Peter's love interest Kayleigh in all 12 episodes of the show.

Peter said that him and Paul Coleman, writer of the hit show, "got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode."

The award-winning show aired between 2015 and 2018, with guest stars including comedian Reece Shearsmith and singer Guy Garvey.

The episode will appear on the platform on Good Friday, April 10.

Peter's post added: "Enjoy and #StayHomeSaveLives."